What you need to know about the AI models rattling markets
Summary
Rapidly expanding artificial-intelligence capabilities helped erase $300 billion in market value on Tuesday.
Artificial-intelligence tools are improving at a dizzying pace and branching into new, specialized areas. That created fears that AI could supplant traditional software and services, hammering a broad array of stocks on Tuesday.
