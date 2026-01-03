What your waiter really thinks of you

Think of yourself as a partner, not a patron.

As guests, we’ve been conditioned to think that great hospitality is something that happens to us, not with us. “People come in thinking they’re paying for an experience, so they don’t have to worry about being a good diner,” said Max Fulton, a management consultant from Denver who dines out up to 10 times a week when traveling for business. “I think that mindset is what gets them off on the wrong foot. It helps if you come in with more openness and curiosity about what’s going on in the restaurant.” Something as simple as telling your server, “We’re excited to be here!” can help disarm cynicism and build solidarity.