What your waiter really thinks of you

A common refrain in the restaurant industry, especially among disgruntled servers, goes something like this: Every diner should have to work for at least one year in a restaurant, akin to mandatory military service.
As a former career waiter, I say without hesitation that I would not want to go to war with a battalion of conscripted foodies. Still, I can’t deny it would be eye-opening for most diners to walk a mile in their servers’ shoes—if only to learn how much their feet hurt.
When I worked at Manhattan restaurants like Babbo, Carbone and the Grill—still some of the city’s toughest reservations to get—I understood I was responsible for anticipating guests’ needs. Across the hospitality industry, we often preach, “Think of yourself as a guest.” In his bestseller “Unreasonable Hospitality,” restaurateur and hospitality guru Will Guidara takes that even further; the subtitle is “The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect.”
Industry influencers like Guidara and Union Square Hospitality Group’s Danny Meyer assure us that great service can happen when we show up with nothing but our wallet and an appetite. But I can attest from experience that true hospitality is only possible in the presence of the recipient’s grace. That notion inspired my own book “The New Rules of Dining Out,” which encourages diners to see things from their server’s point of view.
Restaurateur Ellen Yin, founder and co-owner of the Philadelphia-based High Street Hospitality Group, expects her teams to deliver the best hospitality they can. But she firmly believes that “if you want to have a great dining experience, then you have to meet the people serving you halfway, or at least partway. It’s supposed to be a collaboration.”
With a new year upon us, it’s as good a time as any to commit to that philosophy. By embracing the basic tenets below, you’ll make yourself a pleasure to serve—which is, I promise you, the surest route to a superior dining experience.
Think of yourself as a partner, not a patron.
As guests, we’ve been conditioned to think that great hospitality is something that happens to us, not with us. “People come in thinking they’re paying for an experience, so they don’t have to worry about being a good diner,” said Max Fulton, a management consultant from Denver who dines out up to 10 times a week when traveling for business. “I think that mindset is what gets them off on the wrong foot. It helps if you come in with more openness and curiosity about what’s going on in the restaurant.” Something as simple as telling your server, “We’re excited to be here!” can help disarm cynicism and build solidarity.
I’m reminded of the quote by the late Warner LeRoy, former owner of New York’s Tavern on the Green,: “A restaurant is a fantasy—a kind of living fantasy in which the diners are the most important members of the cast.” Entitled guests have main-character energy; mindful ones see the power in playing an ensemble role.
Being present is more important than being nice.
When I waited tables, kindness was certainly appreciated, but attentiveness mattered much more.
I understand that it’s difficult in today’s digitized world for diners to unplug their devices and lose themselves in the moment. But you can’t expect restaurant experiences to be transportive when you aren’t present for departure. “Put down your phone and engage with the staff,” said Arjav Ezekiel, co-owner of Birdie’s in Austin, Texas. “The most important thing for a guest is to feel seen, and I think that’s true for the service team too.”
Avoid storyboarding your meals.
The same thing that makes restaurants so thrilling can also make them disastrous: unpredictability.
Many diners attempt to mitigate risk by researching in advance and plotting out a meal beat by beat. But when you approach restaurant visits prescriptively, you miss out on critical touch points with the staff that help build rapport. “I never look at reviews in advance,” said Meshel Lewinski, a psychotherapist and avid diner from Madison, Wis. “My husband and I always try to engage with the staff to find out what dishes they are most excited about or most proud of.”
Trust restaurants to do things their way.
Restaurants can’t function without rules. Many guests bristle when they can’t be seated as incomplete parties, or order appetizers without putting in their main course order. But these rules exist to ensure that the restaurant can uphold its high standards for every guest. Making exceptions for one person often compromises the quality of the experience for another.
Try approaching a restaurant the way you would visiting someone’s home. “I think of the restaurant as the dinner party and the diner as the invitee,” said Ezekiel. Respect the rules of the house.
Tipping should be a pleasure, not a burden.
As restaurant prices skyrocket, so does tipping fatigue. Unfortunately, many restaurant patrons still perceive tips as leaving something “extra” for the staff. In most cases, this simply isn’t true. The tipped minimum wage—permitted under law to be lower than the full federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour—still sits as low as $2.13 in some states, with the understanding that tips will make up the difference.
Forgoing a proper tip means you’re taking advantage of the people serving you, who rely on gratuities as their primary source of income. “Tipping is not optional, in my mind,” said Ezekiel. “I also think it’s important to map out your tip ahead of time when you’re planning the expense of your meal. Don’t be upset at the restaurant because your meal was $200 and now, you’re spending $240 or more because of the tip. That way you arrive with the mindset of being generous.”
Never dip below 15%, except in cases of gross negligence. Otherwise, an 18-20% tip is still considered standard for gracious and attentive service. If the staff goes above and beyond, you should too.
Your table is a timeshare.
No one likes to feel rushed when they dine out. But running a profitable restaurant is more challenging than ever, a reality that puts added pressure on turning tables. “Restaurants rent real estate short term,” said John Winterman, co-owner of the Michelin-starred Francie, in Brooklyn. “The purchase of food and beverage is necessary to rent that space. Once the transaction is complete, you vacate the space to allow another person to rent it.”
Earning a reputation as a “camper,” or someone who habitually lingers at their table long after the meal is finished, can jeopardize your ability to secure future reservations. Restaurants do keep notes in their reservation systems.
Beat the drum for your favorite restaurants.
One surefire way to endear yourself to your favorite eatery is to evangelize for it. Social media can cause restaurants to go viral, but good old-fashioned word-of-mouth is still more effective at filling seats than TikTok is. “A great guest takes a personal interest in the restaurant’s success,” said Winterman. “They bring friends and colleagues. They show up in a blizzard.” Don’t expect to become a restaurant regular overnight. You earn it through loyalty and consistent patronage.
Restaurants shouldn’t be life-changing. They should be life-affirming.
It’s easy to get caught up in the hoopla of Michelin stars and World’s 50 Best lists, but by making restaurants status symbols, we often forget that their purpose is to nourish and sustain us. When we expect restaurant experiences to be mind-altering, we often set ourselves up for disappointment. “We’re just human beings, creating a meal we want people to come to together and enjoy, a place to connect around food,” said Yin. Winterman agreed: “At the end of the day, it’s just food.”