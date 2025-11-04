What’s at stake as Trump’s tariffs go before the Supreme Court

Three lower courts have rejected the tariffs, on the grounds that Trump improperly relied upon a 1977 law that grants the president powers to regulate the economy during an emergency. Still, judges have allowed the duties to remain in effect until the Supreme Court has the last word. If the justices rule against Trump, the onus is on them to say what happens next. Another wild card is Congress. Though unlikely, it is in theory possible the legislature could move to retroactively authorize the tariffs Trump imposed.