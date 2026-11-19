The dollar’s rally is turning out to be one for the books.
The dollar’s rally is turning out to be one for the books.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 103.82, which would mark its highest level since April 1, 2025. Even better is its 5.6% rise this year, on pace for its biggest gain since 2024. Much of the greenback’s strength can be chalked up to the Federal Reserve’s actions—but a chunk of the boost comes from the artificial-intelligence investment boom, too.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.3% to 103.82, which would mark its highest level since April 1, 2025. Even better is its 5.6% rise this year, on pace for its biggest gain since 2024. Much of the greenback’s strength can be chalked up to the Federal Reserve’s actions—but a chunk of the boost comes from the artificial-intelligence investment boom, too.
The Fed’s move to raise interest rates—a U-turn from expectations of cuts at the start of 2026—has meant foreigners can lock in higher rates on high-yield accounts and other cash-like assets denominated in the dollar. Expectations of further rate hikes have also raised yields on U.S. government bonds, making dollar assets more attractive. Traders see a 100% chance that the central bank will lift interest rates at its December policy meeting, according to CME FedWatch.
Another push comes from AI. The spending boom has sucked in money into dollar-denominated corporate bonds. Of course, AI is a global phenomenon, but it is clearly affecting the U.S. far more. For instance, the U.S. has just under 68,000 people for every one data center, while China has 3.2 million, writes Steven Barrow, Standard Bank’s head of G-10 strategy.
“Closest to the U.S., which is the U.K., has 117k people for every data center,” he wrote in a note Wednesday morning.
A strong dollar, of course, means some other currencies are depreciating.
The most watched is the euro-dollar pair; the euro is trading below $1.10, meaning it takes fewer dollars to buy the common currency. The euro has weakened about 6.6% versus the dollar this year.
The euro’s weakness may have run its course, however, according to veteran foreign exchange strategist Kit Juckes of Société Générale.
“Risk is ‘on,’ energy prices are lower again, equity indices higher and bond yields also lower. That’s a source of relief that will allow EUR/UDSD to hold above 1.08,” he wrote in a note Wednesday.
In simple English, with stocks rallying again and the yield on the 10-year note down to 5.072% versus 5.368% at its peak this year, investors might find fewer reasons to hide out in the safety of dollar.
President Donald Trump has been open about his preference for a weaker dollar as well. The logic goes that a strong dollar makes American exports less attractive and manufacturers with a sizable chunk of their sales overseas get fewer dollars when converting that revenue into the greenback.
Caterpillar, for instance, makes about half of its sales in foreign markets, while 37% of Nvidia’s sales are outside of the U.S.
Write to Karishma Vanjani at karishma.vanjani@dowjones.com.