What’s next after the cases against Comey and James were dismissed?
Summary
The Trump administration could appeal the judge’s decision or try to bring new charges against the former FBI director and New York attorney general.
A federal judge on Monday dismissed criminal charges against two of President Trump’s critics, former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
