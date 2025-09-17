What’s next in the case of Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer?

A possible avenue could be found in the charges the Justice Department brought against the suspected gunman in the killing of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband earlier this year. Federal prosecutors in Minnesota charged the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, with stalking and murdering Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, during a night of terror targeting elected officials and their families. In court documents, prosecutors said Boelter used the mail, a GPS navigation system, interstate wires and the internet to plan and carry out the murders.