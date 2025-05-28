What’s the price outlook for weight-loss drugs?
Cheryl Winokur Munk , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 28 May 2025, 07:56 AM IST
SummaryThe supply of GLP-1 drugs has been increasing, but they’re still expensive for most patients. Here are answers to some questions consumers have.
Continuing high prices and demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs is creating lots of questions about the affordability of these drugs for U.S. healthcare consumers.
