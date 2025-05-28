What’s the price outlook for weight-loss drugs?

Why are these drugs so expensive?

Newer drugs tend to cost more because of the upfront research and development, as well as patent laws that limit competition and keep prices higher due to exclusivity, says Cynthia Cox, vice president at KFF, a health-policy nonprofit formerly known as the Kaiser Family Foundation and based in San Francisco. Also, the U.S., unlike some other countries that routinely negotiate drug prices, hasn’t stepped in to negotiate lower prices for these drugs. Supply and demand is another factor. “There’s a lot of demand for these drugs, and for a while there was a shortage too," Cox says.