What’s worse for innovation: MAGA or Mao?
13 Feb 2026
Summary
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping share a dangerous nostalgia
PITY THE young, for the world is run by old men. President Donald Trump (79) and China’s ruler, Xi Jinping (72), talk a good game about AI, robots and other futuristic marvels. Deep down, though, both have a nostalgia for the 1950s.
