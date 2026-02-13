What’s worse for innovation: MAGA or Mao?

Actually, 1950s America saw its share of panics about social breakdown, as when experts warned that comic books were causing teenage delinquency. What is true is that Mr Trump grew up in an unusually homogenous country. In Mr Trump’s youth the native-born share of the population approached 95% (it is around 85% today). Strict immigration controls were harshly enforced until the mid-1960s, when the rules were loosened. In 1954 a federal campaign, derisively named Operation Wetback, deported hundreds of thousands of Mexican farm workers and labourers without the right papers. Mr Trump has praised this as a model.