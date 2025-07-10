What’s wrong with democracy in Europe?

THIS YEAR reliable old Europe once again did best in the global democracy index, an annual report published by EIU, our sister company. While democracy declined across much of the world—dragged down by emboldened dictators and decaying regimes—Europe’s score inched up. Many European voters, however, do not see much to celebrate.
EIU scores 167 countries on a scale of zero to ten, based on the functioning of government, civil liberties and other criteria. The countries are then grouped into four categories: full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes and authoritarian regimes. Nine of the ten most democratic countries in the world are in western Europe. Europe also accounts for more than half of the 25 classed as full democracies. Europe’s resilience in a year of democratic backsliding is mostly a consequence of the starting strength of its institutions, including a long history of independent courts and trustworthy elections.
Even so, some Europeans have an increasingly dim view of their democracies. A Pew survey in 2024 found rising dissatisfaction in much of western Europe. Almost 80% of respondents in Greece, which ranks 25th in the EIU ranking, said they were dissatisfied with the way democracy is working. Similarly, Britain comes 17th, but 60% of respondents said democracy is not working as well as it should. In countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, satisfaction with democracy still outweighs discontent, but support has slipped since 2021. That has fuelled support for anti-establishment and hard-right parties.
The reason is hard to pin down. Inflation and economic anxiety have undermined confidence in European leaders. A changing media landscape and cultural frictions—over immigration, identity and social status—have sharpened political divides. These forces have unseated incumbents and emboldened populists elsewhere, too (just look at Donald Trump).
For now, Europe’s institutions remain strong. But disillusion can rot even sturdy foundations. France, once a full democracy, was downgraded to “flawed" this year because of deteriorating confidence in government and political instability. Unless European leaders heed the warning, the quality of democracy in their countries may also take a turn.