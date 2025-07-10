What’s wrong with democracy in Europe?

Even so, some Europeans have an increasingly dim view of their democracies. A Pew survey in 2024 found rising dissatisfaction in much of western Europe. Almost 80% of respondents in Greece, which ranks 25th in the EIU ranking, said they were dissatisfied with the way democracy is working. Similarly, Britain comes 17th, but 60% of respondents said democracy is not working as well as it should. In countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, satisfaction with democracy still outweighs discontent, but support has slipped since 2021. That has fuelled support for anti-establishment and hard-right parties.