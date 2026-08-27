Wheat soars to highest level in three years as Black Sea crisis deepens

Wheat prices hit a three-year high as escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions in the Black Sea strangle exports from one of the globe’s most important grain-growing regions.

Chicago contracts rose by their daily limit of 45 cents a bushel Wednesday, before rising further Thursday. Wheat last traded up 0.9% for the session at $7.55 a bushel, on pace for its highest close since July 2023. The latest price jump extends a sharp run up in prices for the commodity, with Chicago contracts trading around 30% above their end of June low.

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Wheat exports from the Black Sea have stalled amid tit-for-tat strikes on both grain-laden ships and export terminals, according to market watchers. Though supply in the region remains healthy, Rabobank analyst Andrick Payen said, grains are trapped.

Exporters are seeking alternative routes, but “those routes are unlikely to offset the port capacity lost at Odesa and Novorossiysk,” Payen said.

Together, Russia and Ukraine account for around a quarter of global wheat production. But exports in the region have faltered since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war over two-and-a-half years ago, with levels falling off dramatically in July as hostilities in the waterway deepened.

Grain prices jumped at the beginning of this week after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia refused a truce that would halt attacks against ships carrying grains through the Black Sea.

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“Nothing comparable has happened in the history of the modern grain market: neither in 2010, when Russia imposed its grain export ban, nor in the first half of 2022, after the war began,” wrote agricultural commodities analyst Andrey Sizov in a post on X.

Wheat is currently on track for its largest monthly gain since February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

El Nino-driven weather risks and the U.S.-Iran war are also driving wheat higher. Last week, the International Grains Council downgraded its forecast for wheat production over 2026 to 2027, citing sustained heat in Europe.

Write to Joe Stonor at josephmichael.stonor@wsj.com