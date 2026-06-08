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When ‘60 Minutes’ Is an Hour Too Long

Gerard Baker, WSJ
4 min read8 Jun 2026, 10:03 PM IST
(FILES) US journalist Scott Pelley
(FILES) US journalist Scott Pelley (AFP)
Summary

Scott Pelley’s hysterical self-indulgence illustrates what’s gone wrong with the American news media.

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Will America survive the murder of “60 Minutes”? Will the world?

Will America survive the murder of “60 Minutes”? Will the world?

The brutal homicide of America’s longest-running television newsmagazine was reported last week by its immaculately coiffed and richly compensated frontman Scott Pelley. For the crime of exposing this act of violence against journalism, truth and freedom, Mr. Pelley was shown the door after 37 years at the Tiffany network. These are dark days. If they can eliminate in plain sight an institution as central to the survival of the republic as Mr. Pelley and his carefully chewed spectacles, surely no one is safe.

The brutal homicide of America’s longest-running television newsmagazine was reported last week by its immaculately coiffed and richly compensated frontman Scott Pelley. For the crime of exposing this act of violence against journalism, truth and freedom, Mr. Pelley was shown the door after 37 years at the Tiffany network. These are dark days. If they can eliminate in plain sight an institution as central to the survival of the republic as Mr. Pelley and his carefully chewed spectacles, surely no one is safe.

First they came for the preening, powdered popinjays of television news, but I did not speak out because I am not a popinjay.

Forgive the sarcasm. Perhaps Mr. Pelley and his long career deserve more respect. But can we at least be proportionate and, unlike much of what he and his colleagues have been for so long, objective for a moment?

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Meet the Author

Gerard Baker

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhen ‘60 Minutes’ Is an Hour Too Long

When ‘60 Minutes’ Is an Hour Too Long

Gerard Baker, WSJ
4 min read8 Jun 2026, 10:03 PM IST
(FILES) US journalist Scott Pelley
(FILES) US journalist Scott Pelley (AFP)
Summary

Scott Pelley’s hysterical self-indulgence illustrates what’s gone wrong with the American news media.

Gift this article

Will America survive the murder of “60 Minutes”? Will the world?

Will America survive the murder of “60 Minutes”? Will the world?

The brutal homicide of America’s longest-running television newsmagazine was reported last week by its immaculately coiffed and richly compensated frontman Scott Pelley. For the crime of exposing this act of violence against journalism, truth and freedom, Mr. Pelley was shown the door after 37 years at the Tiffany network. These are dark days. If they can eliminate in plain sight an institution as central to the survival of the republic as Mr. Pelley and his carefully chewed spectacles, surely no one is safe.

The brutal homicide of America’s longest-running television newsmagazine was reported last week by its immaculately coiffed and richly compensated frontman Scott Pelley. For the crime of exposing this act of violence against journalism, truth and freedom, Mr. Pelley was shown the door after 37 years at the Tiffany network. These are dark days. If they can eliminate in plain sight an institution as central to the survival of the republic as Mr. Pelley and his carefully chewed spectacles, surely no one is safe.

First they came for the preening, powdered popinjays of television news, but I did not speak out because I am not a popinjay.

Forgive the sarcasm. Perhaps Mr. Pelley and his long career deserve more respect. But can we at least be proportionate and, unlike much of what he and his colleagues have been for so long, objective for a moment?

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Gerard Baker

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhen ‘60 Minutes’ Is an Hour Too Long
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