When a president stops pretending that voters count, disaster beckons

The difference between rigging elections and abolishing them may sound trivial, but is not. So long as rulers pay lip service to democratic norms, dissidents can try to hold them to their own professed standards, and embarrass them when they fall short. And so long as elections are held, there is a chance that the strongman will miscalculate and lose. Sometimes the popular will prevails despite a tilted playing field, as Viktor Orban discovered in Hungary this year—and Mr Ortega discovered when a free election ended his first spell in office, in 1990. So the world should be worried about the precedent being set in Managua. Even in autocracies, democrats should keep insisting on the most basic of rights: to choose their own rulers.