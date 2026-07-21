“Hypocrisy is the homage that vice pays to virtue,” wrote François de la Rochefoucauld, a French moralist. This is especially true in politics. Autocrats usually put on a big show of holding elections. These may be phony, as in Russia or Iran, but they allow rulers to claim to govern by popular consent, which lends them the appearance of legitimacy at home and abroad.
When a president stops pretending that voters count, disaster beckons
SummaryIt is highly unusual for the leader of a country that holds elections to say: no more. Yet that is what Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua’s co-president, did on July 19th. “There will never be elections here again,” he announced, while the world’s attention was on the football World Cup final.
“Hypocrisy is the homage that vice pays to virtue,” wrote François de la Rochefoucauld, a French moralist. This is especially true in politics. Autocrats usually put on a big show of holding elections. These may be phony, as in Russia or Iran, but they allow rulers to claim to govern by popular consent, which lends them the appearance of legitimacy at home and abroad.
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