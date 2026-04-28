When America and China Were Friendlier—and 10,000 Soldiers Built a Bike Track

“This year’s Qingming Festival was perhaps the most special and heartbreaking for me—around two weeks ago, I lost my father forever. He was 71. My dad was born in Shanghai in 1955 before the Cultural Revolution. He spent his whole 20s in Nanjing, as part of the lingering policy that ordered young people from big cities to the lower-tier ones. He managed to make his way back to Shanghai, met with my mom, got married, and raised a family of his own. He used his modest income to support my study, including a full-time M.B.A. in the U.S., which has a considerable price tag.