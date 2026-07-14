CHINA’S LEADER, Xi Jinping, is too stern to sing or dance in public—no Donald Trump-style piston-arm disco moves for him. This is a shame, for it would save time if he binned his planned remarks when the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) opens in Shanghai on July 17th, and sang instead. Specifically, he could unleash his rich baritone on the hippy anthem, “I’d like to teach the world to sing, in perfect harmoneee.”
When China’s open-source AI is a trap
SummaryChinese officials present open-source AI technologies as a gift to the world. In reality, openness is a logical strategy for laggards.
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