When the Michelin Star becomes a restaurant’s curse

Last fall, the restaurant Giglio in Lucca, Italy, made a surprising request: to have its Michelin star removed from the 2025 guide. The Tuscan eatery had been awarded the star in 2019 for its traditional Italian food with a modern flair, such as potatoes with squid sauce, chanterelles and spicy parsley. Then came new clientele with heightened expectations. The owners, who desired a more relaxed environment, had come to think of the award as a burden.