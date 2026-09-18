When weight loss isn’t the goal of taking a GLP-1

At 5 feet 11 inches and 138 pounds, Ali Balkey has always been thin.
So it might seem surprising that the 41-year-old Dallas, Texas real-estate investor says she has been taking a compounded version of a GLP-1 since February.
It is most certainly not for weight loss. Balkey says she takes a microdose—a smaller amount than what’s normally prescribed—to help her manage pain and other symptoms from endometriosis, an inflammatory condition in which tissue becomes implanted outside the uterus, causing scarring, adhesions and pain.