When weight loss isn’t the goal of taking a GLP-1

Like most doctors, he only prescribes brand-name GLP-1s made by Eli Lilly and Novo rather than the compounded, copies versions made by special pharmacies and commonly sold by telehealth companies and med spas. When the brand-name drugs are prescribed off-label, they aren’t covered by insurance and can cost hundreds of dollars a month. But because patients are microdosing, one $499 Ozempic pen goes much farther, bringing the monthly cost well below that, says Vidali.