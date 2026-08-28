When will the AI bubble burst? History says not anytime soon.

Historically, these cycles have followed enough of a pattern to consider where artificial intelligence falls in the cycle. One could be dubbed the rule of 25, for the amount of total spending the U.S. has been able to digest during transformational booms as a percentage of the overall economy. At the start of the railroad boom in the 1860s, for instance, U.S. gross domestic product was about $10 billion a year, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, while rail spending eventually totaled $2.5 billion before the 1873 panic arrived. Similarly, about $1.5 trillion was spent building internet infrastructure in the late 1990s, while the U.S. economy was only $6 trillion at the time. The same holds true for the industrial and electrification buildout of the 1920s.