Where America’s most prominent short-sellers are placing their bets

Whenever the next bear market begins, there are reasons to worry about its impact. Mr Left points to uncertainty over how AI will develop, and which companies will exploit it most profitably, as a source of potential losses for shareholders. Then there is the question of who will pay for firms’ vast AI-related capital expenditures. Big tech firms, for instance, are set to invest $5trn between now and 2030; JPMorgan Chase, a bank, estimates they will need additional revenues of some $600bn a year to make these worthwhile. “It could [come from] businesses or consumers," says Mr Left, “so which one is it? Do you really want to be the person trying to guess?"