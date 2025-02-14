Where is Trump’s tariff strategy going?

President Trump’s tariffs are hitting goods from different countries at different rates, and more are almost certainly on the horizon. His latest pledge concerns reciprocal tariffs, or duties that the U.S. imposes on other nations based on the tariffs those nations charge on U.S. products. It isn’t certain which countries would be the most affected by potential reciprocal tariffs, but India, Brazil, Vietnam and Argentina are among the nations with the highest tariffs rates on U.S. goods.