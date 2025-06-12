Where Russia is advancing in Ukraine and what it hopes to gain
Ian Lovett , Andrew Barnett , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Jun 2025, 12:55 PM IST
Summary
Moscow’s latest offensive isn’t just about territorial gains: It is designed to make the West think a Kremlin victory is inevitable.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Russian forces ate into more Ukrainian territory in May than in almost any month since the end of 2022, as the Kremlin presses a summer offensive to create the impression in the West that victory is within its grasp.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story