Where things stand with Trump’s tariffs

The reciprocal duties, which initially proposed tariffs as high as 125% on China and applied to more than 80 nations, were first announced April 2. They were in place for just a few hours on April 9 before they got pushed off for several months. If they take effect again, the targeted countries would pay the steeper rate in lieu of the 10% global baseline tariffs Trump has already imposed across nearly all U.S. imports. (The reciprocal duties in many instances don’t match the duties imposed on U.S. exports.)