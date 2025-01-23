Which parts of the world are becoming more prone to wildfires?
SummaryTwo maps explain why fire seasons are lasting longer and becoming more dangerous
PLENTY OF HUMAN errors helped make this month’s wildfires in Los Angeles County so destructive. Poor urban development and regulations on insurance companies encouraged the region’s vast population to sprawl out into fire-prone areas, often in old homes built with flammable materials. In the background, though, climate change has been steadily ratcheting up the risks. Around the world, people must prepare for a future in which disastrous fires happen more frequently.