White House, Arab states ramp up talks to free Gaza hostages
SummaryTop negotiators are set to meet in an effort to secure another hostage release as Israel threatens to escalate the conflict in the strip.
The White House and Arab states are ramping up efforts to broker a deal that would pause the fighting in Gaza and free hostages held by Hamas, with Washington dispatching a top official to Israel Thursday at a time when the war is on the brink of escalation.
