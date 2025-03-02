“We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take," U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Zelensky as he met him in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with European leaders taking place in London on Sunday. Starmer said he wanted to achieve a “lasting peace" in Ukraine and has also been in contact with Trump as he attempts to broker a compromise between the U.S and Europe. The U.K. said Saturday it was making a loan of £2.26 billion, or roughly $2.8 billion, to Ukraine to fund its military.