White House considers ban on diesel exports as prices keep rising

President Trump said he was considering restricting diesel exports in an effort to curb soaring fuel prices. It is an idea that is quickly gaining traction with more Republicans, the WSJ’s Meridith McGraw, Benoît Morenne and Collin Eaton write.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said the U.S. was examining the feasibility of a diesel export ban and whether a full or partial ban would work. Commercial diesel inventories in the U.S. have dropped 11% since the start of the war with Iran, while exports are up 31% on a weekly basis, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The oil industry is strongly opposed to a ban, given U.S. fuel makers are likely to lose the trust of some overseas buyers and lose money. Analysts said a ban would likely prompt domestic refineries to process less crude since they will have lost a slew of overseas customers. In that scenario, they would make less gasoline and jet fuel as well, leading to higher prices.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Jarrod Agen, the executive director of the National Energy Dominance Council, have all been opposed to the idea, according to an administration official.

Saudi Arabia was running tests on the critical East-West oil pipeline that was recently knocked out by drone strikes, a step toward restoring flows that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. (WSJ)The U.S. Treasury is ending sanctions exemptions that allowed refueling and other services to Iranian airlines. (WSJ)The daily spot rate for a very large crude carrier in the Persian Gulf surged to $1.25 million. (TradeWinds)

Number of the Day Average on-highway diesel price per gallon in the week ended Sept. 21, up over 24 cents from the week before and $2.78 higher than a year earlier, to a record high, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

Global Trade

The Trump administration will intensify its crackdown on imports of polysilicon, used in semiconductors and solar panels, as it tries to bring production back to the U.S. for national security reasons, Richard Vanderford of Dow Jones Risk Journal writes.

The administration said it would take measures to stop the stockpiling of polysilicon and related products before import restrictions are imposed in December. Trump in August said the U.S. would place price minimums on imports to try to encourage more production stateside, citing economic and national security reasons.

China has a nearly 95% share of global production of polysilicon, according to a 2022 report from the International Energy Agency. Under the administration’s new rule, the Department of Commerce will monitor importers of polysilicon products to determine whether they are exceeding past import volumes. Importers who previously hadn’t brought in polysilicon will have weekly caps on their allowed import volumes.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unlikely to bring a delegation of corporate executives when he visits Washington this week, damping expectations for major business deals. (WSJ)The European Union struck what it called a substantial agreement with the Philippines on free trade. (WSJ)

Quotable In Other News The OECD raised its 2026 global economic-growth forecast to 2.9% from 2.8%. (WSJ)Surveys show business activity in the eurozone and India picked up in September, signaling global economic resilience despite high energy prices. (WSJ)The European Commission’s flash consumer-confidence indicator for the eurozone fell 1.0 point to minus 16.5 in September. (WSJ)DoorDash will pay $131.5 million to settle an investigation by New York City regulators into the company’s compliance with pay laws for food-delivery workers. (WSJ)KB Home lowered its outlook for housing gross profit margin, as the home builder sees industry conditions worsening. (WSJ)KKR is creating a new company called Akrapoint Commercial Capital to issue loans that help small and midsize businesses finance mission-critical equipment costing $250,000 to $5 million. (WSJ).California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law requiring manufacturers to provide suggested retail prices for medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks that are eligible for incentives by Jan. 1. (Transport Topics)An alliance of shippers including Microsoft and PepsiCo organized an order for 2,500 battery-electric Class 8 trucks, with Tesla chosen as the primary manufacturer. (EV)A drop in for-hire trucking capacity and high diesel prices are driving about 70% of U.S. shippers to plan expansions of their private fleets, according to a National Private Truck Council survey. (Journal of Commerce)The Surface Transportation Board denied motions to immediately reject the proposed $71.5 billion merger of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, allowing regulatory review to continue. (SupplyChain24/7)Half of the manufacturers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific surveyed by the Global Electronics Association reported extreme heat-related supply-chain disruptions this year. (SupplyChainDive)Eight states’ attorneys general filed two lawsuits against the Departments of the Interior and Justice over agreements that would cancel four offshore wind leases. (NJ.com)

About Us Mark R. Long is editor of WSJ Logistics Report. Reach him at mark.long@wsj.com. Follow the WSJ Logistics Report team on LinkedIn: Mark R. Long, Liz Young and Paul Berger.