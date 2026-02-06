White House debuts drug-buying site TrumpRx, with roughly 40 medications
Summary
Obesity and infertility treatments are among the first crop to appear with discounts on the government-run platform.
The White House on Thursday launched its drug-pricing website, dubbed TrumpRx, the culmination of efforts by the administration to bring down pharmaceutical costs for some consumers.
