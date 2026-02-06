White House debuts drug-buying site TrumpRx, with roughly 40 medications

When it launched, it had roughly 40 drugs available, including obesity treatments Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and infertility treatments such as Gonal-F from EMD Serono. The prices for the drugs on TrumpRx were generally much lower than their sticker price, with President Trump touting some discounts of hundreds of dollars a month. The website, TrumpRx.gov, allows customers to search for specific medicines and purchase them through a manufacturer’s direct-to-consumer site, or in some cases gives users coupons that they can present at certain pharmacies.

“We’re going to save a lot of money and be healthy," Trump said at the White House unveiling of the site, promising to save Americans billions. “You’re going to save tremendous amounts of money."

The Trump administration in recent weeks has sought to highlight efforts to bring down everyday costs for Americans, with polls showing that voters are increasingly unhappy with the president’s handling of the economy.

“It’s one of the first things we’ve seen from Republicans to really focus on the affordability of healthcare in a tangible way," said Chris Meekins, a Raymond James analyst.

The website likely won’t have a substantial impact on the amount most Americans pay for their prescriptions, as most of Americans are insured—either through private or government plans—and are likely to get a better deal on the drugs via their coverage. The roughly 27 million Americans who are uninsured are those most likely to benefit from the direct-to-consumer offerings.

“TrumpRx is really catering to the self-pay market. That’s just a very small percentage of Americans," said Ipsita Smolinski, a health policy consultant. “You just don’t have a big proportion of Americans that are able to take advantage."

The lowest dose of Zepbound, Eli Lilly’s obesity drug, is offered on the site for $299 a month—roughly $50 cheaper than the company had previously offered cash-paying patients on its website. It is also about $700 cheaper than its list price, according to 46brooklyn Research, a nonprofit that analyzes drug prices.

The list prices for drugs don’t often reflect what insured consumers pay out of pocket. Insurers and employers often pay a lower net price for medicines because of rebates and discounts.

Many of the drugs that had been announced as part of the White House negotiations with drugmakers, such as Amgen’s Repatha and Gilead’s Epclusa, aren’t yet available on the site. The White House said the site currently has products from the first five manufacturers to reach deals with the Trump administration, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. Trump said more drugs would be added soon.

Pfizer said more than 30 of its medicines will be made available at discounts through TrumpRx, for uninsured patients or those paying outside of their insurance. The discounts will average about 50% and range as high as 85% off list prices, Pfizer said.

The government has sought what it calls “most favored nation" prices, fees considered in line with those paid by other developed countries for prescription drugs.

The White House is asking lawmakers to pass a version of most favored nation pricing into law, rather than relying on further ad hoc negotiations, as part of Trump’s healthcare plan. But that effort is expected to be an uphill battle in Congress.

Federal government policy changes including Medicare price negotiations have led drugmakers to cut list prices on brand-name drugs. Johnson & Johnson said that its deal with the Trump administration will cost it hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, but the company still expects its sales to grow this year and potentially top $100 billion. Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk warned this week revenue will drop more sharply than expected this year because of lower prices, including those resulting from its most favored nation deal with the White House.

