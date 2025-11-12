White House explores rules that would upend shareholder voting
Jack Pitcher , Emily Glazer , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Nov 2025, 06:53 am IST
Summary
Officials are discussing an executive order to limit influential proxy advisers including ISS and index-fund giants such as BlackRock.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The White House is exploring new measures to curb the influence of proxy advisers and index-fund managers, wading into a hot-button debate raised by high-profile CEOs including Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon in recent months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story