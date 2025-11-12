White House explores rules that would upend shareholder voting

The discussions, which have been going on for weeks, are still fluid, and various drafts of the proposed executive order have been circulating. Any moves by the White House would add to pressure surrounding ISS and Glass Lewis, the two biggest proxy advisers. The firms are under attack from JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon, who has said they have conflicts of interest, and Tesla’s Musk, who has called them “corporate terrorists." Meanwhile, a newer entrant, Broadridge Financial Solutions, is seeking to siphon off some of their clients.