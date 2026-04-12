One big nonmilitary question has loomed over President Trump’s attacks and now cease-fire in Iran: Would the U.S. economy take a hit from a prolonged war?
White House fields warnings about Iran war’s economic hit
SummaryPresident Trump and advisers are considering the impact on Wall Street and Main Street of continued fighting overseas.
One big nonmilitary question has loomed over President Trump’s attacks and now cease-fire in Iran: Would the U.S. economy take a hit from a prolonged war?
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