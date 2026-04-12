White House fields warnings about Iran war’s economic hit

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with Trump about the market reaction and the U.S. economic trajectory as it related to the length of the war, according to people familiar with the matter. Bessent and the president discussed various measures the Treasury could take if the war went on for eight to 12 week and how the U.S. could be vulnerable to a potential rise in gasoline prices, these people said. Bessent told the president that he believed Asia and Europe would be the areas most vulnerable to rising energy prices from the war.