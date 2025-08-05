White House preps order to punish banks that discriminate against conservatives
Summary
The president is expected to sign an executive order as soon as this week that targets so-called debanking of businesses including crypto companies.
The White House is preparing to step up pressure against big banks over perceived discrimination against conservatives and crypto companies with an executive order that threatens to fine lenders that drop customers for political reasons.
