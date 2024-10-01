White House says Iran attack on Israel is imminent
SummaryIran is preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said Tuesday, a significant escalation that threatens to spark an all-out war in the Middle East that the Biden administration has desperately tried to avoid.
