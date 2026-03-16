White House tries to build coalition on Iran to address energy crisis

He could end the U.S. role in the war, preventing a wider conflict but emboldening a hard-line Iranian regime that will claim victory and try to rebuild its arsenal. The president could continue the war, further decimating Iran but risk adding to the total of 13 killed American servicemembers as energy prices surge. Or the U.S. and Israel could stop bombing now but plan to resume military strikes against Iran every year or so to keep it weak—a perpetual cycle of on-and-off war.