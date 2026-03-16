WASHINGTON—President Trump and top aides spent the weekend framing their Iran operation as a resounding military success while imploring other countries to join their effort to resolve a worsening energy crisis related to the Strait of Hormuz.
White House tries to build coalition on Iran to address energy crisis
SummaryThe Trump administration is asking other countries to help escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but a deal isn’t set.
WASHINGTON—President Trump and top aides spent the weekend framing their Iran operation as a resounding military success while imploring other countries to join their effort to resolve a worsening energy crisis related to the Strait of Hormuz.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More