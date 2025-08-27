Who are the world’s best investors?

Start with short-selling. Firms have a natural way to take a contrarian view: when they believe their shares are overpriced, they can issue more of them. For a hedge fund to express a similar view, it must sell short the stock or purchase more complex products, such as put options. These strategies are not only expensive, requiring the payment of borrowing fees or option premiums, but also expose the investor to large losses and margin calls if the stock price rises. Risks become particularly acute during bouts of volatility, such as in January 2021, when retail investors sent GameStop’s share price to astonishing heights. Hedge funds hesitated to short-sell for fear of making losses as investors piled in. GameStop’s boss, by contrast, simply issued new shares.