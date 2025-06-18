Who is ahead in the global tech race?
A ranking of 25 countries shows that the West is in a precarious spot
TECHNOLOGICAL STRENGTH brings economic growth, geopolitical influence and military might. But tracking who leads in a given field, and by how much, is tricky. An index by researchers at Harvard, published on June 5th, attempts to measure such heft. It ranks 25 countries across five sectors: artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, biotechnology, space and quantum technology. America dominates the rankings, but other countries are closing in.