Who is ahead in the global tech race?

In other fields the top spot is more closely contested (see chart 2). America still leads in biotechnology because of its strengths in vaccine research and genetic engineering. But China is ahead in drug production, and has a larger cohort of biotech scientists. Over the past decade China has dramatically increased its biotechnology research capabilities. If this trend continues, China could soon pull ahead. Europe again underwhelms: its academic strengths have not translated into commercial success. Russia’s highest score comes in the space sector, a legacy of the Soviet era, but it falls short everywhere else.