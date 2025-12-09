Who is winning in AI—China or America?

For all that, China’s AI investors and officials are upbeat. The state is pouring resources into a drive to produce applications that are cheap, accessible and “good enough". With the help of cheap electricity and a domestic propaganda barrage about AI’s benefits, the party wants the technology to be used as quickly and widely as possible. Being content to come a close second to America is seen as a smart commercial bet. It is also an approach likely to resonate with many countries. The contrast with America is stark, where some in Congress compare the race for AI supremacy to the quest to split the atom. In February Vice-President J.D. Vance scolded Europeans for overcautious regulation, declaring: “The AI future is not going to be won by hand-wringing about safety."