Who might succeed Pope Francis?

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost

An American pope is hard to imagine, most Vatican-watchers say. Many cardinals don’t want to look like they are aligning the global church with the superpower, especially while President Trump’s slashing of development aid and plans for the large-scale deportation of migrants clash with the church’s concerns. If any contender can overcome having a U.S. passport, it might be the Chicago-born Cardinal Prevost. After years as a missionary and bishop in Peru, Prevost rose under Francis to become the Vatican’s top official for selecting bishops in much of the world. At 69, he could be a dark horse.