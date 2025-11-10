Who needs Accenture in the age of AI?

Despite Ms Sweet’s insistence to the contrary, the AI age looks likely to belong not to enablers of technology like Accenture but to its originators. Consider the past decade. In the seven and a half years before ChatGPT introduced gen AI to the masses in November 2022, Accenture’s shareholder returns, of 200% over the period, and its future prospects, as measured by the ratio of its share price to forecast earnings, dwarfed those of companies such as SAP and IBM. In the two and a half years since, the tables have turned. Palantir, for its part, is worth $338bn, six times what it was just a year ago.