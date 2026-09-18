Who needs Venezuela when we have Canada?

His Venezuelan oil deal, under which the U.S. Department of Defense holds a 35% equity stake in a company that will develop 17 Venezuelan oilfields, is an effort to control energy resources in the Western Hemisphere. Under the agreement, the U.S. is guaranteed at least 20% of output from those fields “at production cost.” In recent weeks, Trump has started saying the deal will give the U.S. access to 65 billion barrels of proven oil reserves in Venezuela.