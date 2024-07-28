Who was behind the arson attacks on railways before the Olympics?
Summary
- With thousands stranded, suspicion falls on Russia or Iran
FOR MONTHS French officials have been increasingly worried about a threat to the Olympic games. French and allied intelligence officers have worked around the clock to watch for possible attacks. On July 21st French authorities arrested a Russian chef in Paris with ties to Russian intelligence services on suspicion of seeking to cause “large-scale…destabilisation" of the games. Overnight on July 26th destabilisation came regardless. A series of apparent arson attacks on three of the main high-speed rail routes to Paris brought serious disruption to trains on the eve of the games’ opening ceremony. The perpetrator is unknown.