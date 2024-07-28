Who was behind the arson attacks on railways before the Olympics?

The disruption has been heavy, affecting around 800,000 passengers. French broadcasters showed scenes of railway stations packed with stranded passengers, ahead of one of the busiest summer-holiday travel weekends. A quarter of the trains between Paris and London were cancelled until Sunday. Only one train in three on the Atlantic line was expected to run on the afternoon of July 26th, said Patrice Vergriete, France’s transport minister. Gabriel Attal, the French caretaker prime minister, said that the operation was “prepared [and] co-ordinated", with the targeting of nerve centres indicating that the attackers had inside knowledge of the rail network. Mr Attal declined to name any suspects, but said that the intelligence agencies and law enforcement had been “mobilised". The Paris public prosecutor opened an inquiry into acts designed to “harm the fundamental interests of the nation".