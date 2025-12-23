Who was the best CEO of 2025?

We excluded two more bosses over governance concerns at their companies. In February the head of Fujikura’s American business was jailed for siphoning company funds to pay for his $2.5m beach house on an island off the coast of South Carolina. Although Mr Okada was not involved, the incident hints at a lack of appropriate oversight at the firm. Governance concerns have also mired Hanwha Aerospace, which is part of Hanwha Group, a South Korean conglomerate. In March the defence company tried to issue new shares, claiming that the proceeds would pay for its expansion plans. But many suspected ulterior motives. Lee Jae-myung, now South Korea’s president, said it was a trick by the conglomerate’s chairman, who is in the process of transferring his stake in the group to his three sons, to lower inheritance taxes by causing the defence company’s share price to fall (the conglomerate denied the accusation). South Korea’s financial watchdog blocked the issuance twice, before permitting a smaller number of shares to be sold.