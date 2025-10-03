Who will pay for the trillion-dollar AI boom?

This means the technology revolution is increasingly coming into contact with a financial one. Those at the apex of Silicon Valley are not the only elites in the West who, after spending decades perched in the realm of ideas, have decided that the physical world is where it’s at. Private-equity firms are refashioning themselves as lenders to the real economy. The resulting balance-sheet transformation has been, if anything, more dramatic than the one in Silicon Valley. Data centres produce large amounts of debt. This sits easily on the huge balance-sheets managed by these outfits, which are often funded by life-insurance policies. Like big tech, private markets are increasingly concentrated. Tech firms are raising capital because they think that the gains from AI will be concentrated among a few players. Investors are lending to them because they know the same thing is true on Wall Street.