Who will win the trillion-dollar robotaxi race?

Once robotaxis prove to be sufficiently safe and no more expensive than a human-driven cab, demand may accelerate rapidly. The question then is who will conquer the market. For now, Waymo is the front-runner, at least in America. Its self-driving technology has been designated as Level 4, which means that in pre-approved areas its vehicles can operate without direct human supervision, whereas Tesla’s robotaxis are between Levels 2 and 3, meaning they still need a supervisor in the car. Because of Waymo’s focus on safety, it has kitted out its cars with more expensive hardware than Tesla. For instance, its latest vehicles have 13 cameras, six radars and four LiDARs, whereas Tesla relies solely on eight cameras. That has helped it win over regulators.