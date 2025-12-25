President Trump is down to four finalists for Federal Reserve chair, and the consensus on Wall Street is that White House adviser Kevin Hassett will get the job.
Whoever Trump picks, the next Fed chair won’t be independent
SummaryPresident Trump’s latest social-media post shows worries about Kevin Hassett miss the point. Trump’s conditions compromise all the candidates.
