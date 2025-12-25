Whoever Trump picks, the next Fed chair won’t be independent

But his hawkishness is less evident when Trump is in the White House. A few months after Trump began criticizing Powell for raising rates in 2018, Warsh called for an end to rate increases. And this year, though inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, Warsh began echoing Trump’s call to slash rates. “We can lower interest rates a lot, and in so doing get 30-year fixed-rate mortgages so they’re affordable, so we can get the housing market to get going again,” he said in October.