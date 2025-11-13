Who’s afraid of the Democratic Socialists?
They may prove to be the left’s populist alternative to Trumpism
In the campaign to be mayor of New York City, opponents of Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee and front-runner, are bashing him for also belonging to another party, the Democratic Socialists of America. Does he agree with the DSA’s call to close jails? To cut the police budget to zero? To stop arresting people for misdemeanours? As Mr Mamdani tries to edge centreward without repudiating the Democratic Socialists, he is telling reporters his platform is different from that of the DSA.